Tapmydata Price Reaches $0.0637 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $793,764.41 and $230,482.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00368338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002841 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.17 or 0.01578068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,523 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

