Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 381,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TEDU opened at $2.86 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tarena International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

