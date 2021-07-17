Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by 66.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TRGP opened at $41.33 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

