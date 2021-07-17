Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $1,168,407.50 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 35,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $1,168,407.50.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $3,255.00.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.