Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $1,329,114.64 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 40,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,329,114.64.

TMHC opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 191,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $47,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

