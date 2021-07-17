Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $1,329,114.64 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 40,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,329,114.64.
TMHC opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.76.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
