TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TDH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 2,732,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47. TDH has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TDH in the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TDH in the first quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TDH in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TDH by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

