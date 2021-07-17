Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Teekay LNG Partners has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Teekay LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.20. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.