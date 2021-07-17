Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE THQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 56,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,402. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 78,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

