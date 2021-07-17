Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,114.04

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,114.04 ($14.56) and traded as low as GBX 1,044 ($13.64). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.64), with a volume of 108,699 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a market capitalization of £698.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,114.04.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.92%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.