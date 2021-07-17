Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Holdings Raised by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,539 shares during the period. Terminix Global makes up approximately 5.4% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Terminix Global worth $148,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 11.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE TMX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 512,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,442. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.