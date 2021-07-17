Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the June 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 26,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

TEZNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

