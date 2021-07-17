TerraCredit Reaches Market Capitalization of $618,904.30 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $618,904.30 and $6,239.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

