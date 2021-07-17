TerraUSD Market Capitalization Hits $2.01 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $41.10 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006280 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6,732% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,010,673,117 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.