Terren S. Peizer Sells 89,572 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.05. 324,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,121. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 28.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 15.7% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 9.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 740,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,602,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

