Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,400 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 932,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS TBPMF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 403,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,049. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile
