Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese Buys 10,000 Shares

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese bought 10,000 shares of Texas Mineral Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 205,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,257. Texas Mineral Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

