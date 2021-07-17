Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese Buys 10,000 Shares

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese bought 10,000 shares of Texas Mineral Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 205,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,257. Texas Mineral Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05.
Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.