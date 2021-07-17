Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TVACU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $18,593,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,666,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of TVACU stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

