THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in June

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:THCBF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,782. THC Biomed Intl has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. The company conducts research and development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. It also offers cannabis beverage under the THC KISS brand name, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

