THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 47.4% in June

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:THCBF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,782. THC Biomed Intl has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10.
