The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in June

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 667,100 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 1,297,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.4 days.

ACOPF stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59. The a2 Milk has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $14.15.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

