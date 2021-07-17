The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in June

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 667,100 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 1,297,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.4 days.
ACOPF stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59. The a2 Milk has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $14.15.
The a2 Milk Company Profile
