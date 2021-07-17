The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.15.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,788 shares of company stock worth $11,769,487. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -54.27.
The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About The AZEK
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.
