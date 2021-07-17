The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,788 shares of company stock worth $11,769,487. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,165,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -54.27.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

