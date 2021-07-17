The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises 1.0% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of The Charles Schwab worth $161,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Man Group plc grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after buying an additional 331,618 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $6,746,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.0% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 329,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,531,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,465,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.