The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00227950 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

