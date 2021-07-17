The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,062 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $39.30. 4,084,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

