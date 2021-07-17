The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,970 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

