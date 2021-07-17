The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.30 Million

Analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to report sales of $15.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $101.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $124.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.23 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

