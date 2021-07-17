The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HYB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.23. 39,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,156. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

