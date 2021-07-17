The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Head-To-Head Contrast

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get International Money Express alerts:

77.8% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Money Express and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.90% 48.38% 16.37% The OLB Group -24.90% -26.48% -17.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and The OLB Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.72 $33.78 million $1.02 15.35 The OLB Group $9.77 million 4.08 -$1.78 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Money Express and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

International Money Express currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.61%. The OLB Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than International Money Express.

Summary

International Money Express beats The OLB Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel softwares. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.