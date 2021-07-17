The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $136,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $183.43 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.