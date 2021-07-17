The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.1% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,346,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,208. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $344.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

