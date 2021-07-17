The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.41. 1,032,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $199.65 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.51.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

