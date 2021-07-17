The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.96.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total transaction of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,335,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,633,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,843 shares of company stock worth $22,384,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.18. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

