The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Kayak Investment Partners LLC

Kayak Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 81,700 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 7.4% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $57,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.31. 8,348,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,291,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $325.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

