The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,956 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.55% of The Western Union worth $55,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.50 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.10.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

