The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) & DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Critical Survey

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Williams Companies and DT Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Williams Companies $7.72 billion 3.98 $211.00 million $1.10 22.98 DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.28 N/A N/A N/A

The Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Williams Companies and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Williams Companies 0 2 9 1 2.92 DT Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60

The Williams Companies currently has a consensus price target of $27.09, indicating a potential upside of 7.16%. DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.15%. Given DT Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than The Williams Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of The Williams Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Williams Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Williams Companies and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Williams Companies 13.70% 9.84% 3.24% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Williams Companies beats DT Midstream on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, and the Mid-Continent region, which includes the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Permian basins; and natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas marketing operations, as well as storage facilities. The company owns and operates 30,000 miles of pipelines, 34 processing facilities, 9 fractionation facilities, and approximately 23 million barrels of NGL storage capacity. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

