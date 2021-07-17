THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Achieves $4.59 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $187,532.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001249 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.