Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.71 Million

Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce $17.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.53 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $74.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.39 million to $111.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $207.64 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

TBPH opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.