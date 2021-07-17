Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.71 Million

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report $17.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.53 million to $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $15.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $74.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.39 million to $111.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.64 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $11,687,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,093,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.