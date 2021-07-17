Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.71 Million

Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report $17.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.53 million to $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $15.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $74.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.39 million to $111.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.64 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $11,687,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,093,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

