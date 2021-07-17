Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $519.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.71 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $204.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

