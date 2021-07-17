Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $81.88 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $81.88 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00034793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00236142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00034140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

