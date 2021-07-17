THETA Price Hits $4.44 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00013947 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $4.44 billion and approximately $200.13 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.53 or 0.00806127 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040511 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

