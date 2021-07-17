THORChain Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $973.59 million and $93.30 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00013257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00102299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00144821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.98 or 1.00287181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.