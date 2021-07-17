Thore Cash Trading Down 21.5% This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $40,946.58 and approximately $75,928.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00382826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

