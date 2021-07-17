Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 27,562 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of American States Water worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 758.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American States Water by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $85.82 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

