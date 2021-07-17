Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,738 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 464,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,164,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

