Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 341,765 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 341,765 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of FCEL opened at $6.55 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

