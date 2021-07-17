Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $47,076.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.92 or 0.00793374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

