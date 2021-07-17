TIG Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,837,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of IIII stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII).

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.