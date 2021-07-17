TIG Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

NASDAQ:MACQU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

