TIG Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCICU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

OTCMKTS HCICU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

