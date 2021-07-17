TIG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 161,437 GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $888,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $7,403,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

GIGGU stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.